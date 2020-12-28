Piper Sandler Cuts Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $25.50

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $25.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Premier Financial stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $858.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.87 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

