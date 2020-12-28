Databroker (DTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $89.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00045286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00305118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.39 or 0.02108260 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

