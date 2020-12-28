Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $219.19

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of BA opened at $217.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

