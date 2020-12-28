Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Target Price at GBX 4,128.36

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,128.36 ($53.94).

A number of analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 4,712 ($61.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,486.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,661.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

