AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $32.39 Average PT from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.39.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of T opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

