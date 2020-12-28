Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,271.43 and $1,158.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00495167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.