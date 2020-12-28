Analysts Set Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) PT at $12.70

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

KLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $287.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.25. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

