KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $246,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,102 shares of company stock worth $7,781,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.