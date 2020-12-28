Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

UTG stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

