Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 15th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
UTG stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $40.20.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
