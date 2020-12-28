Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (KL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.244 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TSE:KL opened at C$53.79 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The stock has a market cap of C$14.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$54.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current year.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.