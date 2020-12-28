Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 437.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $747.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

