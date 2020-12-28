Burst Hits One Day Volume of $17,705.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $17,705.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,111,969,438 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

