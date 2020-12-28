Electra Reaches Market Capitalization of $608,605.75 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Electra has a total market cap of $608,605.75 and $814.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,598,218,775 coins and its circulating supply is 28,731,062,222 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

