cVault.finance Trading Up 2.9% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $3,246.35 or 0.11888854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $32.46 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00129298 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00191361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00631095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016470 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

