Xensor (XSR) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Xensor has a total market cap of $16.11 million and approximately $279,408.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xensor has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

Xensor Token Profile

XSR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,666,146 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Xensor

Xensor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

