National Bank Financial Lowers Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$33.50

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$33.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.11.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$28.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$844.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

