Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price at $5.56

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $15,454,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8,246.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,429,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

