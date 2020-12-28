Analysts Set Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target at $16.99

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 39.2% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,961,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $311,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

