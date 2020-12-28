Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.25.

12/21/2020 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$22.00.

12/17/2020 – Equinox Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.25.

12/17/2020 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.75 to C$20.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.