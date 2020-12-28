Travala.com Market Cap Achieves $35.75 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $35.75 million and $951,004.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00127883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00626220 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00175200 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00319633 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,751,597 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.