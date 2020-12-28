Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.00-21.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.57. Cigna also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.30-18.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.17.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $198.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,975,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.