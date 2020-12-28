Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

