Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

