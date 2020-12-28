Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.88 million.

Shares of CSR opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

