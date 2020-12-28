APN Industria REIT (ADI.AX) (ADI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on February 5th

APN Industria REIT (ADI.AX) (ASX:ADI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.32.

APN Industria REIT (ADI.AX) Company Profile

APN Industria REIT (Â’Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

