RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of -1.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RLJ opened at $14.33 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

