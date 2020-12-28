ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 48.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of -161.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 0.32. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $111.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATNI. National Securities upgraded shares of ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

