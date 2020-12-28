ARC Resources Ltd. (AETUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the energy company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

