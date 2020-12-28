Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $166.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

LGND stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

