Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AC. Raymond James raised Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

AC stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

