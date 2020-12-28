Kuende (KUE) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Kuende has a market cap of $226,480.50 and approximately $31.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kuende

KUE is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

