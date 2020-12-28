Max Property Group Reaches Market Cap of $829,495.03 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $829,495.03 and approximately $1,591.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

