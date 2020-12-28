SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

