Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$922.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.52 million.

In related news, Director Robert Hemming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.47, for a total value of C$34,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,244 shares in the company, valued at C$8,040,830.68. Also, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.75, for a total value of C$119,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,804,161.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $3,345,074.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

