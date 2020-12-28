Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$922.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.52 million.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
