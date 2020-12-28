Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 29th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $12.47 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

