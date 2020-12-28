Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 29th

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE:BGB opened at $12.47 on Monday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
