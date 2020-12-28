Goodman Group (GMG.AX) (GMG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on February 25th

Goodman Group (GMG.AX) (ASX:GMG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$14.38.

In related news, insider Anthony Rozic sold 116,498 shares of Goodman Group (GMG.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$19.60 ($14.00), for a total value of A$2,283,477.30 ($1,631,055.21). Also, insider Stephen Johns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$18.54 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of A$185,380.00 ($132,414.29).

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

