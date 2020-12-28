Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $18.77 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $355,483.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

