Social Send (SEND) Achieves Market Cap of $614,275.84

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $614,275.84 and approximately $87.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023281 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001272 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002102 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

