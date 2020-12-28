BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $5,897.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00633979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00178038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00326129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016685 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 971,269,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,239,055 tokens. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

