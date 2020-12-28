EasyFi (EASY) Market Capitalization Hits $2.50 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $2.02 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00017406 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00021368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00633979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00178038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00326129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016685 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

