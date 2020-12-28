Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. Sharps Compliance also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth about $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

