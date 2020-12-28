Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $26.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

SGRY stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

