Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Investec lowered Hurricane Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

HRCXF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

