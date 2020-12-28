First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 287.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

