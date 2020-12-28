Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.