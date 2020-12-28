Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 313.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

