KeeperDAO (ROOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $449,857.00

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $449,857.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $115.99 or 0.00430758 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00131861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.56 or 0.00637107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00180650 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00306507 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00057869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016776 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.