Actinium Market Cap Reaches $226,106.57 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $226,106.57 and approximately $556,073.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 27,185,600 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

