TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Receives $63.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

