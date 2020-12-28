Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.26). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,711 shares of company stock worth $9,877,049. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

